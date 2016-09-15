By glazou on Thursday 15 September 2016, 09:45 - Mac - Permalink

Disclaimer: I know a thing or two about an email client and another one and viewports and line wrapping and html-based email...

I updated iOS on my iPhone yesterday night and suddenly, one of the apps I am using every 2 minutes is severely broken. Since I don't understand how so severe UI bugs were let by QA into this release, I feel the need to give here my fedback.

First email I checked was a CSS WG message in a conversation of two messages. I did not tweak at all the Settings before looking at my email. Here's a screenshot of what appeared:

So many things are completely borked here I cannot count them all:

unreadable font size

Plus button overflowing the message's prose

"Se désabonner" ("Unsubscribe") taking far too much space and repeated

no idea how to enlarge one given email

at least two clicks required now to view a message in a conversation while only one was needed before the update

no idea if and how Settings can be changed about this view

Globally, the user experience is horrible. Then I tried to view another message, not in a conversation...

Again, plenty of issues here:

totally unreadable font size...

1/3 of vertical space eaten by navigation button and headers with enormous vertical margins around all headers

no reflow if I zoom in the message, forcing me to move the viewport a dozen of times to read the message

Worse, as far as I can tell, there is strictly nothing in the Mail Settings allowing me to change the current behaviour, increase the font size, avoid showing conversations. Some trivial richtext emails are correctly rendered, some other ones are not and I fail seeing what is the issue comparing the two markups.

All in all, it's a rather severe regression. Everything that used to require one click now requires several, the UI is a pile of crap and it really feels it was not reviewed nor tested correctly. Wow.

Update: Apple knows and is working on it.