By glazou on Wednesday 30 November 2016, 09:42 - Standards - Permalink

I think we can now safely say Opera, the browser maker, is no more. My opinions about the acquisition of the browser by a chinese trust were recently confirmed and people are let go or fleeing en masse. Rest in Peace Opera, you brought good, very good things to the Web and we'll miss you.

In fact, I'd love to see two things appear: