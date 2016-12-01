Eighteen years later
In December 1998, our comrade Bert Bos released a W3C Note: List of suggested extensions to CSS. I thought it could be interesting to see where we stand 18 years later...
|Id
|Suggestion
|active WD
|CR, PR or REC
|Comment
|1
|Columns
|✅
|✅
|2
|Swash letters and other glyph substitutions
|✅
|✅
|3
|Running headers and footers
|✅
|❌
|4
|Cross-references
|✅
|❌
|5
|Vertical text
|✅
|✅
|6
|Ruby
|✅
|✅
|7
|Diagonal text
|✅
|❌
|through Transforms
|7
|Text along a path
|❌
|❌
|8
|Style properties for embedded 2D graphics
|➡️
|➡️
|through filters
|9
|Hyphenation control
|✅
|❌
|10
|Image filters
|✅
|❌
|11
|Rendering objects for forms
|✅
|✅
|12
|:target
|✅
|✅
|13
|Floating boxes to top & bottom of page
|❌
|❌
|14
|Footnotes
|✅
|❌
|15
|Tooltips
|❌
|❌
|possible with existing properties
|16
|Maths
|❌
|❌
|there was no proposal, only an open question
|17
|Folding lists
|❌
|❌
|possible with existing properties
|18
|Page-transition effects
|❌
|❌
|19
|Timed styles
|✅
|❌
|Transitions & Animations
|20
|Leaders
|✅
|❌
|21
|Smart tabs
|❌
|❌
|not sure it belongs to CSS
|22
|Spreadsheet functions
|❌
|❌
|does not belong to CSS
|23
|Non-rectangular wrap-around
|✅
|❌
|Exclusions, Shapes
|24
|Gradients
|✅
|✅
|Backgrounds & Borders
|25
|Textures/images instead of fg colors
|❌
|❌
|26
|Transparency
|✅
|✅
|opacity
|27
|Expressions
|partly
|✅
|calc()
|28
|Symbolic constants
|✅
|✅
|Variables
|29
|Mixed mode rendering
|❌
|❌
|30
|Grids for TTY
|❌
|❌
|31
|Co-dependencies between rules
|✅
|✅
|Conditional Rules
|32
|High-level constraints
|❌
|❌
|33
|Float: gutter-side/fore-edge-side
|❌
|❌
|34
|Icons & minimization
|❌
|❌
|35
|Namespaces
|✅
|✅
|36
|Braille
|❌
|❌
|37
|Numbered floats
|✅
|❌
|GCPM
|38
|Visual top/bottom margins
|❌
|❌
|39
|TOCs, tables of figures, etc.
|❌
|❌
|40
|Indexes
|❌
|❌
|41
|Pseudo-element for first n lines
|❌
|❌
|42
|:first-word
|❌
|❌
|43
|Corners
|✅
|✅
|border-radius and border-image
|44
|Local and external anchors
|✅
|❌
|Selectors level 4
|45
|Access to attribute values
|➡️
|❌
|access to arbitrary attributes hosted by arbitrary elements theough a selector inside attr() was considered and dropped
|46
|Linked flows
|✅
|❌
|Regions
|47
|User states
|❌
|❌
|48
|List numberings
|✅
|✅
|Counter Styles
|49
|Substractive text-decoration
|❌
|❌
|50
|Styles for map/area
|➡️
|➡️
|never discussed AFAIK
|51
|Transliteration
|➡️
|➡️
|discussed and dropped
|52
|Regexps in selectors
|❌
|❌
|53
|Last-of... selectors
|✅
|✅
|54
|Control over progressive rendering
|❌
|❌
|55
|Inline-blocks
|✅
|✅
|56
|Non-breaking inlines
|✅
|✅
|white-space applies to all elements since CSS 2.0...
|57
|Word-spacing: none
|❌
|❌
|58
|HSV or HSL colors
|✅
|✅
|59
|Standardize X colors
|✅
|✅
|60
|Copy-fitting/auto-sizing/auto-spacing
|✅
|✅
|Flexbox
|61
|@page inside @media
|❌
|❌
|62
|Color profiles
|✅
|❌
|dropped from Colors level 3 but in level 4
|63
|Underline styles
|✅
|✅
|64
|BECSS
|➡️
|➡️
|BECSS, dropped
|65
|// comments
|❌
|❌
|66
|Replaced elements w/o intrinsic size
|✅
|✅
|object-fit
|67
|Fitting replaced elements
|✅
|✅
|object-fit
Comments
Not sure if the drafts are active enough to count for your list, but there's a couple of things you didn't count that we do actually have:
- 13: spec: https://drafts.csswg.org/css-page-f...
- 33: issue: https://github.com/w3c/csswg-drafts...
- 41: spec: https://drafts.csswg.org/css-overfl...
- 57: "text-space-collapse: discard"? spec: https://drafts.csswg.org/css-text-4...
- 61: spec: https://drafts.csswg.org/css-condit...
The lack of leaders is a shame that comes back to hurt me regularly.