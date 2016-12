By glazou on Tuesday 27 December 2016, 17:54 - Standards - Permalink

I have just added support for WAI-ARIA 1.1 and DPUB-ARIA 1.0 to the trunk of BlueGriffon. The next public version (2.2) will include those changes. In the meantime, a OS X trial version is available from here. You'll find the changes implemented inside the new panel Panels > ARIA.