By glazou on Tuesday 3 January 2017, 18:36 - Mozilla - Permalink

There are - there were - two BlueGriffons: the Web Editor (aka BlueGriffon) and the EPUB2/EPUB3 editor (aka BlueGriffon EPUB Edition). With forthcoming v2.2, these are going to merge into a single product so they will never be out of sync again. Technically, the merge is already achieved and the next days will be spent on testing/ironing. Licenses for each product will work with that v2.2. BlueGriffon licenses will, as before, enable the commercial features of the product while licenses of the EPUB Edition will enable the commercial features AND EPUB2/EPUB3 editing. We'll also add an upgrade at special cost from the former to the latter. Stay tuned!