By glazou on Tuesday 17 January 2017, 12:53 - Standards - Permalink
Long looooong ago, I wrote a deep review of the XHTML 2.0 spec that was one of the elements that led to the resuming of the HTML activity at the W3C and the final dismissal of XHTML 2.0.
Long ago, I started a similar effort on EPUB that led to Dave Cramer's EPUB Zero. It's time (fr-FR) to draw some conclusions.
This document is maintained on GitHub and accepting contributions.
Daniel Glazman
OCF
- EPUB publications are not "just a zip". They are zips with special
constraints. I question the "
mimetypefile in first uncompressed position" constraint since I think the vast majority of reading systems don't care (and can't care) because most of the people creating EPUB at least partially by hand don't know/care. The three last contraints (zip container fields) on the ZIP package described in section 4.2 of the spec are usually not implemented by Reading Systems.
- the
containerelement of the
META-INF/container.xmlfile has a
versionattribute that is always "
1.0", whatever the EPUB version. That forces editors, filters and reading systems to dive into the default rendition to know the EPUB version and that's clearly one useless expensive step too much.
- having multiple renditions per publication reminds me of MIME
multipart/alternative. When Borenstein and Freed added it to the draft of RFC 1341 some 25 years ago, Mail User Agents developers (yours truly counted) envisioned and experimented far more than alternatives between
text/htmland
text/plainonly. I am under the impression multiple renditions start from the same good will but fail to meet the goals for various reasons:
- each additional rendition drastically increases the size of the publication...
- most authoring systems, filters and converters on the market don't deal very well with multiple renditions
- EPUB 2 defined the default rendition as the first rendition
with a
application/oebps-package+xmlmimetype while the EPUB 3 family of specs defines it as the first rendition in the container
- while a MIME-compliant Mail User Agent will let you compose a
message in
text/htmland output for you the
multipart/alternativebetween that
text/htmland its
text/plainserialization, each Publication rendition must be edited separately.
- in the case of multiple renditions, each rendition has its own
metadata and it's then legitimate to think the publication needs
its own metadata too. But the
META-INF/metadata.xmlfile has always been quoted as "This version of the OCF specification does not define metadata for use in the metadata.xml file. Container-level metadata may be defined in future versions of this specification and in IDPF-defined EPUB extension specifications." by all EPUB specifications. The
META-INF/metadata.xmlshould be dropped.
- encryption, rights and signatures are per-publication resources while they should be per-rendition resources.
- the
full-pathattribute on
rootfileelements is the only path in a publication that is relative to the publication's directory. All other URIs (for instance in
hrefattributes) are relative to the current document instance. I think
full-pathshould be deprecated in favor of
hrefhere, and finally superseded by
hreffor the next major version of EPUB.
- we don't need the
mimetypeattribute on
rootfileelements since the prose of EPUB 3.1 says the target of a rootfile must be a Package Document, i.e. an OPF file... If EPUB 2 OCF could directly target for instance a PDF file, it's not the case any more for OCF 3.
- absolute URIs (for instance
/files/xhtml/index.htmlwith a leading slash, cf.
path-absoluteconstruct in RFC 3986) are harmful to EPUB+Web convergence
- if multiple renditions are dropped, the
META-INF/container.xmlfile becomes useless and it can be dropped.
- the prose for the
META-INF/manifest.xmlmakes me wonder why this still exists: "does not mandate a format", "MUST NOT be used". Don't even mention it! Just say that extra unspecified files inside
META-INFdirectory must be ignored (Cf. OCF section 3.5.1) , and possibly reserve the
metadata.xmlfile name, period. Oh, and a ZIP is also a manifest of files...
- I am not an expert of encryption, signatures, XML-ENC Core or XML
DSIG Core, so I won't discuss
encryption.xmland
signatures.xmlfiles
- the
rights.xmlfile still has no specified format. Strange. Cf. item 8 above.
- Resource obfuscation is so weak and useless it's hilarious. Drop it. It is also painful in EPUB+Web convergence.
- RNG schemas are not enough in the OCF spec. Section 3.5.2.1 about
container.xmlfile for instance shouls have models and attribute lists for each element, similarly to the Packages spec.
- not sure I have ever seen
linksand
linkelements in a
container.xmlfile... (Cf. issue #374). The way these links are processed is unspecified anyway. Why are these elements normatively specified since extra elements are allowed - and explicitely ignored by spec - in the container?
Packages
- a Package consists of one rendition only.
- I have never understood the need for a manifest of resources inside the package, probably because my own publications don't use Media Overlays or media fallbacks.
- fallbacks are an inner mechanism also similar to multipart/alternative for renditions. I would drop it.
- I think the whole package should have properties identifying the required technologies for the rendition of the Package (e.g. script), and avoid these properties on a per-item basis that makes no real sense. The feature is either present in the UA for all content documents or for none.
- the
spineelement represent the default reading order of the package. Basically, it's a list. We have lists in html, don't we? Why do we need a painful and complex proprietary xml format here?
- the name of the
linearattribute, that discriminates between primary and supplementary content, is extremely badly chosen. I always forget what really is
linearbecause of that.
- Reading Systems are free, per spec, to completely ignore the
linearattribute, making it pointless from an author's point of view.
- I have never seen the
collectionelement used and I don't really understand why it contains
linkelements and not
itemrefelements
- metadata fun, as always with every EPUB spec. Implementing
refinesin 3.0 was a bit of a hell (despite warnings to the EPUB WG...), and it's gone from 3.1, replaced by new attributes. So no forwards compatbility, no backwards compatibility. Yet another parser and serializer for EPUB-compliant user agents.
- the old OPF
guideelement is now a html
landmarkslist, proving it's feasible to move OPF features to html
- the Navigation Document, an html document, is mandatory... So all the logics mentioned above could be there.
- Fixed Layout delenda est. Let's use CSS Fragmentation to make sure there's no orphaned content in the document post-pagination, and if CSS Fragmentation is not enough, make extension contributions to the CSS WG.
- without 3.0
refines, there is absolutely nothing any more in 3.1 preventing Package's metadata to be expressed in html; in 3.0, the
refinesattribute was a blocker, implying an extension of the model of the
metahtml element or another ugly IDREF mechanism in html.
- the
prefixattribute on the package element is a good thing and should be preserved
- the
rendition-flowproperty is weird, its values being
paginated,
scrolled-continuous,
scrolled-docand
auto. Where is
paginated-doc, the simplest paginated mode to implement?
- no more NCX, finally...
- the Navigation Document is already a html document with
navelements having a special
epub:type/
role(see issue #941), that's easy to make it contain an equivalent to the spine or more.
Content Documents
- let's get rid of the epub namespace, please...
Media Overlays
- SMIL support across rendering engines is in very bad shape and the SMIL polyfill does not totally help. Drop Media Overlays for the time being and let's focus on visual content.
Alternate Style Tags
- terrible spec... Needed because of Reading Systems' limitations but still absolutely terrible spec...
- If we get rid of backwards compatibility, we can drop it. Submit extensions to Media Queries if needed.
On the fly conclusions
- backwards compatibility is an enormous burden on the EPUB ecosystem
- build a new generation of EPUB that is not backwards-compatible
- the
mimetypefile is useless
- file extension of the publication MUST be well-defined
- one rendition only per publication and no more
links/
linkelements
- in that case, we don't need the
container.xmlfile any more
metadata.xmland
manifest.xmlfiles removed
- we may still need
encryption.xml, signatures.xmland
rights.xmlinside a META-INF directory (or directly in the package's root after all) to please the industry.
application/oebps-package+xmlmimetype is not necessary
- the EPUB spec evolution model is/was "we must deal with all cases in the world, we move very fast and we fix the mistakes afterwards". I respectfully suggest a drastic change for a next generation: "let's start from a low-level common ground only and expand slowly but cleanly"
- the OPF file is not needed any more. The root of the unique rendition in a package should be the html Navigation Document.
- the metadata of the package should be inside the
bodyelement of the Navigation Document
- the spine of the package can be a new
navelement inside the
bodyof the Navigation Document
- intermediary summary: let's get rid of both
META-INF/container.xmland the OPF file... Let's have the Navigation Document mandatorily named
index.xhtmlso a directory browsing of the uncompressed publication through http will render the Navigation Document.
- let's drop the Alternate Style Tags spec for now. Submission of new Media Queries to CSS WG if needed.
- let's drop Media Overlays spec for now.
CONCLUSION
EPUB is a monster, made to address very diverse markets and ecosystems, too many markets and ecosystems. It's weak, complex, a bit messy, disconnected from the reality of the Web it's supposed to be built upon and some claim (link in fr-FR) it's too close to real books to be disruptive and innovative.
I am then suggesting to severe backwards compatibility ties and restart almost from scratch, and entirely and purely from W3C Standards. Here's the proposed result:
1. E0 Publication
A E0 Publication is a ZIP container. Files in the ZIP must be stored as is (no compression) or use the Deflate algorithm. File and directory names must be encoded in UTF-8 and follow some restrictions (see EPUB 3.1 filename restrictions).
The file name of a E0 Publication MUST use the
e0 file
extension.
A E0 Publication MUST contain a Navigation Document. It MAY contain files encryption.xml, signatures.xml and rights.xml (see OCF 3.1 for more information). All these files must be placed directly inside the root of the E0 Publication.
A E0 Publication can also contain Content Documents and their resources.
Inside a E0 Publication, all internal references (links, anchors,
references to replaced elements, etc) MUST be strictly relative. With
respect to section 4.2 of RFC 3986, only
path-noscheme
and
path-empty are allowed for IRIs'
relative-part.
External references are not restricted.
2. E0 Navigation Document
A E0 Navigation Document is a html document. Its file name MUST be
index.xhtml
if the document is a XML document and
index.html if it
it is not a XML document. A E0 Publication cannot contain both
index.html
and
index.xhtml files.
A E0 Navigation Document contains at least one
header
element (for metadata) and at least two
nav html
elements (for spine and table of contents) in its
body
element.
2.1. E0 Metadata in the Navigation Document
E0 metadata are designed to be editable in any Wysiwyg html editor, and potentially rendered as regular html content by any Web browser.
E0 metadata are expressed inside a mandatory
header
html element inside the Navigation Document. That element must carry
the "
metadata" ID and the
vocab attribute
with value "
http://www.idpf.org/2007/opf". All metadata
inside that
header element are then expressed using
html+RDFa Lite 1.1. E0 metadata reuse EPUB 3.1 metadata and
corresponding unicity rules, expressed in a different way.
Refinements of metadata are expressed through nesting of elements.
Example:
<header id="metadata" vocab="http://www.idpf.org/2007/opf">
<h1>Reading Order</h1> <ul> <li>Author: <span property="dc:creator">glazou
(<span property="file-as">Glazman, Daniel</span>)</span></li> <li>Title: <span property="dc:title">E0 Publications</span></li> </ul> </header>
The mandatory
title element of the Navigation Document,
contained in its
head element, should have the same text
contents than the first "dc:title" metadata inside that header element.
2.2. E0 Spine
The spine of a E0 Publication is expressed in its Navigation Document as
a new
nav element holding the "spine" ID. The spine
nav
element is mandatory.
See EPUB 3.1 Navigation Document.
2.3. E0 Table of Contents
The Table of Contents of a E0 Publication is expressed in its Navigation
Document as a nav element carrying the "toc" ID. The Table of Contents
nav
element is mandatory.
See EPUB 3.1 Navigation Document.
2.4. E0 Landmarks
The Landmarks of a E0 Publication is expressed in its Navigation Document
as a nav element carrying the "landmarks" ID. The Landmarks
nav
element is optional.
See EPUB 3.1 Navigation Document.
2.5. Other
nav elements
The Navigation Document may include one or more
nav
elements. These additional
nav elements should have an
role
attribute to provide a machine-readable semantic, and must have a
human-readable heading as their first child.
IDs "metadata", "spine" , 'landmarks" and "toc" are reserved in the
Navigation Document and must not be used by these extra
nav
elements.
2.6. Example of a Navigation Document
<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta content="text/html; charset=UTF-8" http-equiv="content-type"> <title>Moby-Dick</title> </head> <body> <header id="metadata" vocab="http://www.idpf.org/2007/opf"> <ul> <li>Author: <span property="dc:creator">Herman Melville
(<span property="file-as">Melville Herman</span>)</span></li> <li>Title: <span property="dc:title">Moby-Dick</span></li> <li>Identifier: <span property="dc:identifier">glazou.e0.samples.moby-dick</span></li> <li>Language: <span property="dc:language">en-US</span></li> <li>Last modification: <span property="dcterms:modified">2017-01-17T11:16:41Z</span></li> <li>Publisher: <span property="dc:publisher">Harper & Brothers, Publishers</span></li> <li>Contributor: <span property="dc:contributor">Daniel Glazman</span></li> </ul> </header> <nav id="spine"> <h1>Default reading order</h1> <ul> <li><a href="cover.html">Cover</a></li> <li><a href="titlepage.html">Title</a></li> <li><a href="toc-short.html">Brief Table of Contents</a></li> ... </ul> </nav> <nav id="toc" role="doc-toc"> <h1>Table of Contents</h1> <ol> <li><a href="titlepage.html">Moby-Dick</a></li> <li><a href="preface_001.html">Original Transcriber’s Notes:</a></li> <li><a href="introduction_001.html">ETYMOLOGY.</a></li> ... </ol> </nav> </body> </html>
3. Directories
A E0 Publication may contain any number of directories and nested directories.
4. E0 Content Documents
E0 Content Documents are referenced from the Navigation Document. E0 Content Documents are html documents.
E0 Content Documents should contain
<link rel="prev"...> and
<link rel="next"...> elements in their
head element conformant to the reading order of the spine present in the Navigation Document. Content Documents not present in that spine don't need such elements.
The
epub:type attribute is superseded by the
role attribute and must not be used.
5. E0 Resources
E0 Publications can contain any number of extra resources (CSS stylesheets, images, videos, etc.) referenced from either the Navigation Document or Content Documents.