By glazou on Monday 27 February 2017, 15:45 - Mac

I am migrating a rough ~9000 lines of Swift 2 code to Swift 3. So really a small thing. And this is a mess of epic magnitude; the time needed to do that is not counted in hours but in days. Even if Swift is beyond 1.0, nothing seems stabilized. Some naming choices are totally ridiculous, unintuitive, painful to remember. Worse, they sometimes drastically change between two versions of Swift.

The whole naming thing of parameters is totally crazy. Let's take the example of some removeAtIndex() in Obj-C. The prototype for that in Swift 3 would be remove(at: index) . That's über-cool when you read the prototype. But in your code, you have very little chance to have your parameter named 'index'. For instance remove(at: currentEntryRef) . And bam, you've lost the connection to the Obj-C function. Most of my own functions end up with a leading underscore in front of each parameter...

