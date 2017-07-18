A month with a new MacBookPro
By glazou on Tuesday 18 July 2017, 12:40 - Mac - Permalink
I have been using a 2017 MacBookPro with touchbar for a month now and I can start giving some impressions about it:
- loving the dark grey color
- thinner, lighter; that's cool
- better screen, that's cool too
- USB-C is at the same time very nice and a true PITA. I need an adapter for so many of my USB devices it's awful. It's just ridiculous there is not 1 USB3. I can't even connect my iPhone without an adapter. Thinner for thinner is pointless in that case.
- I just hate the noise of the new keyboard, INCREDIBLY noisier than the old MBP one, a huge negative point during conference calls. All in all, the old MBP keyboard seems to me ten times superior and less error-prone.
- the Touchbar is cool - and I implemented touchbar support in Postbox - but after a month of usage, I clearly see it as a useless gadget. It's too easy to have a finger hover over the ESC key and I erroneously sent an email before finishing it because a finger hovered over the "Send mail" key of the Touchbar for Apple Mail. All in all, I sincerely regret the real KEYS of the old MBP. The Touchbar is not worth the price difference and not worth the hassle. Please also note the Touchbar is 100% unusable in a sunny environment since you don't even see what's on the Touchbar... Well done. Oh, and I suppose it sucks more power too.
- I have extremely mixed feelings about the larger touchpad... The right-click is painful to get, the left-click is too often unreliable, the touchpad is too tall and I am deeply missing the wider gap between the keyboard and the touchpad to let my thumbs on it. Because of that, I am too often hitting the touchpad when I am typing. All in all, I think this is the worst touchpad made by Apple, by far.
- the power adapter is such a regression I could cry. The "wings" of the power adapter are gone, the longer power chord is now a costly option, the incredibly great MagSafe is gone.
- I do regret the SD/SDHC port, the DisplayPort port, all these things that now require an adapter. The new MBP is adapter's hell.
- I noticed some static electricity on the MBP's shell when the battery is charging. Weird.
Comments
With all the adapters, it feels like these Macs are on life support on your desk.
And the battery is glued. Which means if you travel for work, you’ll have to buy a new one in 3 years time (I’ve got a colleague facing just that).
The good times when a Mac was a reliable work tool for 5 or even 7 years are gone. That sucks mightily.
i think that keyboard will fit your need :
http://www.journaldugeek.com/2017/0...
Also, i didn't understand why Apple didn't ship, during the transition, a power adapter with build-in ethernet, USB3, HDMI ports (is there any patent that prevent that ?)