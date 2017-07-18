I have been using a 2017 MacBookPro with touchbar for a month now and I can start giving some impressions about it:

  • loving the dark grey color
  • thinner, lighter; that's cool
  • better screen, that's cool too
  • USB-C is at the same time very nice and a true PITA. I need an adapter for so many of my USB devices it's awful. It's just ridiculous there is not 1 USB3. I can't even connect my iPhone without an adapter. Thinner for thinner is pointless in that case.
  • I just hate the noise of the new keyboard, INCREDIBLY noisier than the old MBP one, a huge negative point during conference calls. All in all, the old MBP keyboard seems to me ten times superior and less error-prone.
  • the Touchbar is cool - and I implemented touchbar support in Postbox - but after a month of usage, I clearly see it as a useless gadget. It's too easy to have a finger hover over the ESC key and I erroneously sent an email before finishing it because a finger hovered over the "Send mail" key of the Touchbar for Apple Mail. All in all, I sincerely regret the real KEYS of the old MBP. The Touchbar is not worth the price difference and not worth the hassle. Please also note the Touchbar is 100% unusable in a sunny environment since you don't even see what's on the Touchbar... Well done. Oh, and I suppose it sucks more power too.
  • I have extremely mixed feelings about the larger touchpad... The right-click is painful to get, the left-click is too often unreliable, the touchpad is too tall and I am deeply missing the wider gap between the keyboard and the touchpad to let my thumbs on it. Because of that, I am too often hitting the touchpad when I am typing. All in all, I think this is the worst touchpad made by Apple, by far.
  • the power adapter is such a regression I could cry. The "wings" of the power adapter are gone, the longer power chord is now a costly option, the incredibly great MagSafe is gone.
  • I do regret the SD/SDHC port, the DisplayPort port, all these things that now require an adapter. The new MBP is adapter's hell.
  • I noticed some static electricity on the MBP's shell when the battery is charging. Weird.