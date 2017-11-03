By glazou on Friday 3 November 2017, 11:33 - Mozilla - Permalink

After nearly two years of failed attempts and revamped algos, it's finally time to shout that Wysiwyg Responsive Design in BlueGriffon is ready to ship, and that deserves a major version number for BlueGriffon It was really, really painful and hard to implement given the fact BlueGriffon is and must remain a Wysiwyg editor able to edit any arbitrary document, whatever its source. It means being always able to add styles as requested by the user : « I want this element to be bold when the viewport's width is between 400 and 500px and I don't care if it's simple or hard because the Media Queries in that document are a real mess, just do it ». Most editors can't do that. They let you create and edit only "Mobile First" or only "Desktop First" media queries, or they're a source editor. With BlueGriffon, even a site that is pure Media Queries' hell like http://cnn.com can be modified...

Responsive Design will be available soon at no extra cost to Basic and EPUB license holders.

/* Enjoy! */