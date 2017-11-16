By glazou on Thursday 16 November 2017, 12:01 - Mozilla - Permalink

I am insanely happy (and a bit proud too, ahem) to let you know that BlueGriffon 3.0 is now available. As I wrote earlier on this blog, implementing Responsive Design in a Wysiwyg editor supposed to handle all html documents whatever their original source has been a tremendous amount of work and something really painful to implement. Responsive Design in BlueGriffon is a commercial feature available to holders of a Basic or a EPUB license.

/* Enjoy! */