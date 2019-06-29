By glazou on Saturday 29 June 2019, 08:38 - Privowny - Permalink

Back in 2012, Dan Wheeler and Dropbox released the excellent zxcvbn, a password strength estimator inspired by password crackers, under an Open Source license. Pretty well done, fast and easily added to Web sites and Web apps, we at Privowny started being very interested by zxcvbn despite of a few issues:

the JavaScript code is transpiled from CofeeScript, and there are too many globals and old quirks made to accomodate old browsers we're not interested in

it's en-US only, with keyboard definitions only for the US and word frequency lists only for the US

return text messages are not localized and not easily localizable

the transpiled JS is not easily readable nor easily extensible

So we decided to rewrite it in a more modern JS: