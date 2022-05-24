<Glazblog/>

Punaise, vingt ans

By glazou on Tuesday 24 May 2022, 11:18 - Permalink

Ce blog fête aujourd'hui même son vingtième anniversaire. Je l'avais commencé pendant que j'étais chez Netscape comme une expérimentation pour écrire ce qui me passait par la tête. Jamais je n'aurais pensé que cela dure deux décennies... 

Comments

